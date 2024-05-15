Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 452,326 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,922,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,326 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $272,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,189. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average is $45.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1498 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

