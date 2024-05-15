Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 74,186 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,190,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 4.54% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $301,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5,121.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,336,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,323 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,516,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,318,000 after acquiring an additional 213,816 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,620,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,169,000 after acquiring an additional 68,813 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VPL traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.35. 250,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.00.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

