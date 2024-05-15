Joanne Bal Sells 9,800 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Joanne Bal sold 9,800 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $344,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,661.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Shares of VITL stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 827,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,674. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 52.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 1.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 165,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VITL shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

