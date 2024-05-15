Juniata Valley Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:JUVF)

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Juniata Valley Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JUVF opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. Juniata Valley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21.
Juniata Valley Financial Company Profile
