Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $632,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,975,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.7 %

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,605. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $145.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.