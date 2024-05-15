Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Ledyard Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of LFGP opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Ledyard Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43.
About Ledyard Financial Group
