Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Ledyard Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of LFGP opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Ledyard Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43.

Get Ledyard Financial Group alerts:

About Ledyard Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services in New Hampshire and Vermont. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, money market, NOW, and health saving accounts; and debit, ATM, and credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Ledyard Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ledyard Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.