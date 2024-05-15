Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,331 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Liberty Energy worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Liberty Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $432,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,818,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,999,134.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $432,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,818,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,999,134.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,459 shares of company stock worth $4,025,391 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LBRT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,898. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBRT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

