Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,200 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the April 15th total of 263,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 35,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $230,065.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,402,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,598,062.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $187,326.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 35,780 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $230,065.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,402,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,598,062.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,220,056 shares of company stock worth $8,247,512. Insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 125,639 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 465,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 81,627 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 80.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 67,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 11.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 42,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.46. 326,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,515. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

