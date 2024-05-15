Lmcg Investments LLC Buys 958 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,672,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,444,000 after purchasing an additional 432,014 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. 135,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,688. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $21.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

