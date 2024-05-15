Lmcg Investments LLC Buys Shares of 81,118 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 81,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in First Horizon by 268.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.15.

FHN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.97. 4,479,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,093,632. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. First Horizon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

