Lmcg Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMLV. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 395.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XMLV traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.93. 18,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $56.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

