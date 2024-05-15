Lmcg Investments LLC Has $540,000 Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

AMLP traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.66. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

