Lmcg Investments LLC Has $7.69 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $22.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $937.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,901. The company has a market cap of $369.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $944.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $833.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

