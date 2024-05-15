Lmcg Investments LLC Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,150,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after buying an additional 141,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,206,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.77. 3,170,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

