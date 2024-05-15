Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 547 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,887,000 after purchasing an additional 393,338 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 88.0% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 94,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 44,118 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,921. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

