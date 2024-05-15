Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,027 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 64.1% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,590 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.24.

Shares of BA traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,850,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,284,349. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.54 and its 200-day moving average is $206.14. The company has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

