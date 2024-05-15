Lmcg Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,103 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $113,772,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,424,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,605,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,395,000 after buying an additional 386,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 525,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,949,000 after buying an additional 270,452 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.26. 1,770,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,427. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,924. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CME

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.