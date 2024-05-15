Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 43,405 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,405 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DEO stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.87. 330,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,622. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $180.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.97.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

