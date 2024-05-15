Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 586 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $1,329,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.7 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.63. The stock had a trading volume of 355,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $278.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.12.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.31%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

