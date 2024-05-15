Lmcg Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

IWO traded up $4.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.01. 224,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $273.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.00.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

