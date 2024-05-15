Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Director John B. Walker Sells 12,000,000 Shares

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,222,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,732. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $322.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,654,000 after buying an additional 2,956,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2,799.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,881,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,813,000 after buying an additional 1,816,158 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after buying an additional 1,704,982 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $28,249,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,009,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,188,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

