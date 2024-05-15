Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.18

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.18 and last traded at C$10.18, with a volume of 80979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.93.
Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of C$132.82 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.7825371 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.
