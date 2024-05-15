Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.18

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.18 and last traded at C$10.18, with a volume of 80979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$838.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of C$132.82 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.7825371 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.