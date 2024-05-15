Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lowered by Prospect Hill Management LLC

Prospect Hill Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.9% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 661.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,306,688 shares of company stock worth $593,390,927 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA traded down $3.76 on Tuesday, reaching $454.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,990,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,949. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $467.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.36. The company has a market cap of $422.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

