MB Generational Wealth LLC Takes $300,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $49.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,825. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.79.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

