Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading 2.2% Higher

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $127.81 and last traded at $127.60. Approximately 4,766,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 19,665,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.81.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

The firm has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.92 and its 200 day moving average is $92.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.33%.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 12,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $1,476,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,822,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,446 shares of company stock worth $45,156,253 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

