Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Middlefield Banc has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $23.32. 4,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,860. The company has a market capitalization of $188.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.65. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group cut their target price on Middlefield Banc from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

