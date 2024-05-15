MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 35 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $138,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $5.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $523.80. 227,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,883. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $384.61 and a 1-year high of $536.63. The company has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $513.63 and its 200-day moving average is $491.10.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

