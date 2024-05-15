MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. KLA accounts for 1.7% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of KLA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,449,135,000 after acquiring an additional 190,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,249,000 after buying an additional 54,472 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,431,000 after buying an additional 153,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KLA by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,496,000 after buying an additional 117,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,630,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock traded up $17.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $729.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,521. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $385.80 and a 1 year high of $731.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $690.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $619.27.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.15.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,138 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

