MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,674,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,422,000 after purchasing an additional 395,462 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,363,000 after buying an additional 2,579,005 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,176,000 after buying an additional 23,726,348 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,937,000 after acquiring an additional 205,013 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.05. 839,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,162. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.63. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

