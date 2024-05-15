MOBOX Reaches One Day Volume of $8.33 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, MOBOX has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $105.08 million and approximately $8.33 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s launch date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 550,166,372 tokens and its circulating supply is 313,034,474 tokens. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

