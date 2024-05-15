MOG Coin (MOG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.14 Million

MOG Coin (MOG) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. MOG Coin has a market capitalization of $267.35 million and $15.14 million worth of MOG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOG Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MOG Coin has traded 48.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MOG Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MOG Coin Token Profile

MOG Coin launched on July 19th, 2023. MOG Coin’s total supply is 390,570,159,911,439 tokens. MOG Coin’s official website is www.mogcoin.xyz. MOG Coin’s official Twitter account is @mogcoineth.

Buying and Selling MOG Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Mog Coin (MOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mog Coin has a current supply of 390,570,159,911,439. The last known price of Mog Coin is 0.00000054 USD and is down -5.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $7,026,327.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mogcoin.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOG Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOG Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOG Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MOG Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOG Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.