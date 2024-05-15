Moon River Capital (CVE:MOO) Trading Down 15.5%

Shares of Moon River Capital Ltd. (CVE:MOO – Get Free Report) fell 15.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 9,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 18,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Moon River Capital Stock Down 15.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$19.78 million, a PE ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.90.

About Moon River Capital

(Get Free Report)

Moon River Capital Ltd., a resource company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It focuses on the development of the Davidson Property, which includes six mineral leases covering approximately 1,631.8 hectares in British Columbia. The Davidson Property hosts a molybdenum-tungsten deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moon River Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moon River Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.