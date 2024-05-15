Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 6,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 37,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22.

Naturgy Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0614 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Naturgy Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

