Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $624.10 and last traded at $615.78. 1,106,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,282,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $613.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.82.

Netflix Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $603.44 and a 200-day moving average of $538.87.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

