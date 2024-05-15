Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys 201,402 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 193.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,402 shares during the period. Celsius accounts for approximately 1.9% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.13% of Celsius worth $16,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,676,000 after acquiring an additional 762,087 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 622.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,328,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after buying an additional 1,144,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Celsius by 5.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,428,000 after buying an additional 62,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,678,000 after buying an additional 616,236 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CELH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Celsius Price Performance

CELH traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $93.87. 3,467,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,838,469. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.10. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.15, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,993,857.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,061,696 shares of company stock valued at $132,988,859. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

