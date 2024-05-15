Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $10.57 Million Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 120.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,023 shares during the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty comprises about 1.2% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.13% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 280,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,465,000 after purchasing an additional 123,139 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,538,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELF traded up $6.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.42. 1,330,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,697. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.80 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.21 and a 200-day moving average of $157.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.33.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,124. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

