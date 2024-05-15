Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $12 Million Stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,769 shares during the quarter. Weatherford International accounts for about 1.4% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $12,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFRD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on WFRD shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.11.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of WFRD traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $6,214,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,895 shares in the company, valued at $15,213,915.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total value of $1,234,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,049.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $6,214,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,213,915.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.