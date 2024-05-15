Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $22.27 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems comprises 2.6% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.07% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $22,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after buying an additional 929,009 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 87.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 387,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,036,000 after buying an additional 180,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,546,000 after buying an additional 123,946 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 133.9% during the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 201,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after buying an additional 115,250 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38,510.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,222,000 after buying an additional 76,250 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $27.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $741.34. 589,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,225. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $778.15. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $677.13 and a 200 day moving average of $632.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,930 shares of company stock valued at $30,916,503. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

