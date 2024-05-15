Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New $6.49 Million Investment in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 547,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,487,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.39% of Arhaus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arhaus by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 273,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 91,356 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 243,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 159,955 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 43.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 28.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Arhaus stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Arhaus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.48.

Arhaus Dividend Announcement

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Research analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get Our Latest Report on ARHS

Arhaus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.