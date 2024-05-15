Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 312,335 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,335 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.17% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 237,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 403.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,140,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXSM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.93. 345,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

