NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.29. 73,257,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 57,325,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NIO. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NIO
NIO Stock Down 8.0 %
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth $37,918,000. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth about $1,888,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NIO by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 536,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,773 shares during the period. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd increased its holdings in NIO by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 208,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NIO
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.