NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.29. 73,257,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 57,325,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NIO. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

Get NIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NIO

NIO Stock Down 8.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.92.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth $37,918,000. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth about $1,888,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NIO by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 536,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,773 shares during the period. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd increased its holdings in NIO by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 208,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.