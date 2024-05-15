Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the April 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,077. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $147.90 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.71 and a 200 day moving average of $205.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

