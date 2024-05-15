Orchid Market Cap Reaches $96.83 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Orchid has a market cap of $96.83 million and $6.41 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0988 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010961 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001425 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,913.42 or 0.99941944 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012189 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007406 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09328859 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $5,093,830.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

