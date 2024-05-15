P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the April 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BTIG Research downgraded P3 Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on P3 Health Partners from $9.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:PIII traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $0.61. 136,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,058. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $194.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.26. P3 Health Partners has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $346.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.80 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. Equities analysts predict that P3 Health Partners will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 13.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in P3 Health Partners by 110.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 565,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 296,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

