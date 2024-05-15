ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO) Short Interest Update

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 542,100 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the April 15th total of 437,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PRZO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 249,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. ParaZero Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency.

