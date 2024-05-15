ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO) Short Interest Update

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 542,100 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the April 15th total of 437,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
ParaZero Technologies Price Performance
PRZO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 249,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. ParaZero Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $4.15.
ParaZero Technologies Company Profile
