Pax Dollar One Day Volume Reaches $12.69 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $145.85 million and approximately $12.69 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 145,732,289 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.