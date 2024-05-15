Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Pinnacle Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PPBN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.30. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $60.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.40.
Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter.
Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile
Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pinnacle Bankshares
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.