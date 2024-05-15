Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

HNW stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,556. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.92.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

