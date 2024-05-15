Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

MAV traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,673. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $8.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $58,915.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,638,717 shares in the company, valued at $20,634,766.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 63,116 shares of company stock valued at $500,925.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

