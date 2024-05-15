Pollux Coin Price Reaches $0.30 (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Pollux Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $7.68 million and $82,866.01 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pollux Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,939,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,351,926 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,933,509.286764 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.29818938 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $97,317.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pollux Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pollux Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.